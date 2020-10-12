Air Force Cadets host Make-A-Wish Walk

COLORADO SPRINGS – Air Force Academy Cadets met at Santa Fe Trail, outside the north gate of the Air Force Academy on Saturday morning to hike for the Colorado Make-A-Wish foundaiton.

The Wings For Wishes team, which is comprised of 13 current Air Force Academy cadets, alumni and officers, as well as friends and colleagues, laced up their boots for a socially distanced walk in celebration of all the kids who are currently waiting for a wish.

This is the fourth year of Walk For Wishes, benefiting Make-A-Wish Colorado. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s Walk has gone virtual. More than 50 teams and 400 individuals across the state signed up for this year’s Walk, which takes place on October 10, 2020.

Wings For Wishes is currently the top fundraising team, with more than $4,500 in donations. More information is available at www.walkforwishesco.org.