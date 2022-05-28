SAN DIEGO (KXRM) — Dylan Rogers became the third-straight Air Force pitcher to take his outing through seven innings, Trayden Tamiya hit a clutch tie-breaking two-run single and the Air Force Falcons defeated the San Jose State Spartans 8-3 Saturday night to clinch the program’s first NCAA regional berth since 1969.

Air Force (30-27) entered the Mountain West Conference tournament as the No. 4 seed in the four-team bracket, taking down regular-season champion UNLV Thursday night before defeating San Jose State twice. The Falcons’ 30 wins are tied for the most in program history dating back to 1979 when they tallied 33 victories.

Makana Olaso began the scoring with a two-run double for San Jose State (30-29) in the second inning before Air Force designated hitter Braydon Altorfer got the Falcons on the board with a sacrifice fly in the top of the third.

Robert Hamchuk’s RBI single in the fifth restored the Spartans’ two-run lead. In the next half inning, Jake Greiving hit his ninth home run of the season to cut the lead to 3-2, followed by Sam Kulasingam’s two-out RBI single to tie the game.

The Falcons broke the game open in the top of the seventh. After loading the bases with no outs, San Jose State brought in Brady Hill to pitch in an attempt to keep the game tied. He retired the first two batters he faced prior to Tamiya’s go-ahead hit after fouling off five consecutive pitches.

All three runners scored on the play after Spartans right fielder James Shimashita lost his footing while attempting to play the bounce.

Kulasingam’s second hit of the game — a two-run double — extended the Air Force lead to 8-3 later in the seventh.

Rogers threw a career-high 120 pitches, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits and striking out eight. CJ Dornak pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four.

The NCAA regional selection show will be broadcast on ESPN2 on Mon., May 30, at 10 a.m., Mountain Standard Time.