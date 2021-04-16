Air Force Academy increases number of guests for Class of 2021 Graduation

FILE – In this April 18, 2020 file photo, cadets practice social distancing as they march to their seats to start the graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy, at Air Force Academy, Colo. Minority students are significantly underrepresented when it comes to getting nominations from members of Congress to attend the nation’s military service academies, according to an analysis released Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS — Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark has increased the number of guests graduating cadets may invite to graduation May 26 from three to eight.

“I want to send a huge thank you to our graduation planners and entire USAFA team for the herculean effort to get us to this point,” said Lt. Gen. Clark. “Six months ago none of this seemed possible, but they have found a way to “get to yes” and make it happen in a healthy and safe manner.”

Guests must sit together in assigned, non-socially distanced seating and there will be no ticket trading due to COVID social distancing.

Additional graduation details will continue to be provided at www.usafa.af.mil. All details are subject to change based on the Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local and state public health COVID guidelines.