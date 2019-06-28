Air Force Academy Class of 2023 arrives

Summer is officially over for the Air Force Academy Class of 2023.

“I’m anxious, I had a gap year so I’ve been waiting for this,” Basic Cadet Adam Ledbetter said.

Adam and 1,100 others form part of the Academy’s newest class. The group reported for in-process on Thursday and will begin Basic Training on Friday.

“Congratulations and thank you, you’ve done amazing things to even be sitting in this room today,” Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria Superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy, said.

The doolies will be put to test for the next several weeks. Basic cadet training runs June 28 through Aug. 3 and includes uniform and dorm inspections, marching drills, physical conditioning, and weapons training.

Additionally, basic cadets will receive lessons regarding honor and ethics, the Uniform Code of Military Justice and the Air Force’s core values:

“I just always liked the military and the idea of serving my country and I got the best of both worlds,” said Ledbetter.

The basic cadets will take the Cadet Oath of Allegiance at Stillman Field on Friday at 8:30 a.m.