Air Force Academy Cadet found guilty in abusive sexual contact case

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A General Court Martial concluded Saturday and found Air Force Academy Cadet Won-Jun Kim guilty of the charge of abusive sexual contact, and not guilty of the charge of assault consummated by battery.

Cadet Kim was convicted by a military judge and sentenced to 45 days confinement and dismissal from the Academy, according to the Air Force Academy’s Public Affairs office.

Under the Uniformed Code of Military Justice, an accused can elect to have his case heard by a military judge rather than by a panel of military members.

Cadet Kim elected to have his case heard by a military judge, meaning that the judge alone made the determination as to the verdict and sentence.