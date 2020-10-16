Air Academy High School transitions to eLearning

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, Academy School District 20 reported that 95 high school students and eight teachers were placed in quarantine after contact tracing deemed they were in close contact with an individual displaying COVID-like symptoms.

Therefore, Air Academy High School (AAHS) will be transitioning to eLearning on Monday, Oct. 19.

AAHS will return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 26.

<<<Academy School District 20 creates COVID-19 dashboard for updates

Currently, the dashboard does NOT reflect when a school transitions to eLearning.

Three other ASD20 schools have also transitioned to eLearning:

  • Prairie Hills Elementary School: Will return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 26
  • Foothills Elementary School: Will return to in-persons learning on Wednesday, Oct. 28
  • Pine Creek High School: Will return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 26

