Affidavit: Recorded conversation reveal Dane Kallungi’s involvement in Jepsy Kallungi’s disappearance

COLORADO SPRINGS — Court documents state a recorded conversation between Dane Kallungi and his ex-wife led to his arrest in the disappearance and assumed death of Jepsy Kallungi.

Kallungi is being charged with first-degree murder, arrested in New Mexico earlier this month, and awaits extradition.

Dane and Jepsy were married in 2017 and were still together at the time of Jepsy’s death.

According to an arrest affidavit, on March 20, 2019, Jepsy Kallungi’s Facebook page went silent. Family and friends became concerned, took action, and contacted the Colorado Springs Police Department.

A welfare check was conducted at Jepsy’s and Dane’s apartment off of La Salle Street on April 4, 2019, by police; investigators were later told by management they had not seen Jepsy in weeks.

Police later interviewed her husband and described him as being nervous during their exchange and were told by Dane due to “marital problems,” Jepsy left.

According to documents, Dane later ended gym memberships based in Colorado Springs, terminated his apartment lease, and moved to California.

Investigators obtained cell phone records which indicated the couple’s cellphones connected to cell towers in the Cripple Creek area after family and friends lost contact with Jepsy.

On April 26, 2019, police went to San Diego and executed a search warrant, and obtained items belonging to Dane. A Mirandized interview was conducted with Dane, and after police confronted him with cell phone records, he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights.

On March 23, 2021, Dane Kallungi’s ex-wife, Alaine Kallungi, reached out to investigators and told them he recently confessed to the Jepsy murder.

On April 3, 2021, CSPD was granted consent and recorded a conversation between Alaine and Dane. Dane made multiple statements during the conversation. Kallungi said on March 20th, 2019, he grabbed Jepsy and “tried stopping the words from coming out of her mouth.”

Jepsy’s body has not been found but investigators revealed they she died due to strangulation.

It’s unclear how long the recorded conversation lasted, but Dane told his ex-wife he went out to a remote area in Teller County and buried her body after digging a grave for hours.

Dane is currently detained in New Mexico and recently waived extradition. During the course of their investigation, police also learned Dane was abusive towards his ex-wife.