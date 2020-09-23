Aerospace hosts groundbreaking event for new building dedicated to space warfighting

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Aerospace Corporation (Aerospace) celebrated the official groundbreaking of its new state-of-the-art research and development center with a small, socially distanced ceremony in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Aerospace Corporation says the new state-of-the-art facility will be a gamechanger for space warfighters to shape the future of national security space.

Once complete, the $100 million, three-story, 90,000-square-foot building will connect to the company’s existing building. It was designed to accommodate up to 200 employees.





The facility will be majority classified working spaces, with a multipurpose simulation center

to support wargaming capabilities and large meetings with industry and government

partners.

The first phase of construction started with ground excavation to prepare for the placement of building foundations in early October.

The next phase includes execution of the building construction from mid-November until its completion in spring of 2022.

Full operations are slated to begin in the summer of 2022.

“We’re pleased to grow our role as a trusted technical partner to our government partners and industry colleagues in the Greater Colorado Springs defense and space community,” said Jay Santee, Aerospace vice president for Space Systems Operations and site executive for Colorado Springs. “Our new facility will boost Aerospace’s local economic impact by 75 percent and add 200 technical jobs locally.”

In Colorado Springs, Aerospace employs approximately 240 of the nation’s leading engineers, scientists, and analysts at its current facility in the Peak Innovation Park located at the Colorado Springs Airport and at nearby customer sites.