Adult sent to hospital in garage fire in Stratmoor Hills

COLORADO SPRINGS — Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Stratmoor Fire Department and Fort Carson Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Paoli Grove in the Stratmoor area.

Firefighters were able to put out the garage fire which left smoke damage to the second story.

One adult and three children were home at the time and were able to evacuate.

The adult was taken to the hospital with minor burns.

A kitten was also taken to a veterinary hospital for smoke inhalation.

Stratmoor Fire Department says wind appears to be a factor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.