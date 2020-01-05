Adult male taken at gunpoint in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident resulting in 24-year-old Karel Lopez-Hurtado being taken at gunpoint.

On January 3, around 8:00 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call regarding a robbery near Peyton, at the 18700 block of Birdseye View.

The caller told police that the suspects were armed and dangerous and that there were five children in the home.

The investigation revealed four men dressed in jeans and black shirts had broken into the home and assaulted two of the children. The children were not seriously injured.

Police say the adult male, Karel Lopez-Hurtado was taken and is missing at this time.

There is no known danger to the community, as this appears to be a target-specific crime.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.