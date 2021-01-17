Adopt a moose this Valentine’s Day with Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS— The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is making sure every animal is getting extra love this Valentine’s Day.

This Valentine’s Day, show your love by taking part in the Moose Adoption Package!



Moose Valentine Gift Package includes:

Cuddly 12-inch moose plush

Personalized adoption sheet

Fact sheet about Alaska moose

Full-color photo

Adopt parent recognition on cmzoo.org/adopt webpage, posted at the end of each month



You can adopt their Alaskan moose, Atka, while supplies last.



To order you adoption package head to their website.

All orders after February 3, 2021 are not guaranteed to reach their destination by February 14th, but the zoo will continue to take Valentine’s Day orders until Valentine’s Day.