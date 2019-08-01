COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Addressing homelessness in our community and how you can help.

The city of colorado springs, a Council of Neighbors & Organizations (CONO) and other organization hosting a community call to action event.

Where there will 20 local homeless organizations at the expo style event inviting the public to be part of the solution.

“Community members can speak with them learn about what program they are running and more importantly get involved,” said Max Cupp with CONO.

This expo-style event is August 1, in the City Auditorium from 6 – 8 p.m.