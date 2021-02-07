Add fire safety to your Super Bowl Sunday lineup

COLORADO SPRINGS — The International Association of Fire Fighters released a public safety message ahead of Super Bowl Sunday to spread fire safety tips.

Consider the following while cooking during the Big Game:

Keep anything that can catch fire (oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains) away from the stovetop.

Have a kid-free zone of at least three feet around the stove

Stay in the kitchen if you are frying, boiling, broiling, or grilling food

If you’ve consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop

Kickoff for the Super Bowl starts at 4:30 p.m. MT. on CBS.

