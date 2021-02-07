Add fire safety to your Super Bowl Sunday lineup

COLORADO SPRINGS — The International Association of Fire Fighters released a public safety message ahead of Super Bowl Sunday to spread fire safety tips.
Consider the following while cooking during the Big Game:
- Keep anything that can catch fire (oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains) away from the stovetop.
- Have a kid-free zone of at least three feet around the stove
- Stay in the kitchen if you are frying, boiling, broiling, or grilling food
- If you’ve consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop
Kickoff for the Super Bowl starts at 4:30 p.m. MT. on CBS.
Tune in to FOX21 News at 9 p.m. for the latest local news after the Big Game.