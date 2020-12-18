AdAmAn Club trek to Pikes Peak Continues with changes

COLORADO SPRINGS — Since 1922, a group of hikers has made their way to Pikes Peak on New Year’s Eve to help ring in the New Year with a fireworks display. The group is making changes to their trek due to COVID-19 and this year they are kicking off the city’s sesquicentennial celebration.

This is the 99th time the AdAmAn club will be taking on this climb, but this year the climb is happening all in one day.

“I know people as far away as Park have seen our fireworks in the past,” the club’s newest selected member Thomas Lear said.

Every year, the club has added a new member to its organization, hence the name “Add-A-Man.”

Lear has gone up Pikes Peak with the AdAmAn Club six times as a guest.

“I am proud of it,” said Lear. “Not is it historical, but the people in the group really honor the tradition and they are a great group to hike with.”

Towards the end of the year, a group of 30 or so people braves bitter temperatures, snow, elevation while climbing up America’s Mountain and celebrating the New Year. The hike is over 12 miles, temperatures can reach the negatives, and it’s typically done in two days, but with COVID-19, the hike will be adjusted.

Hikers this year will start at 5 a.m on New Year’s Eve and will split into two groups.

“We are all going to be tested and we are going to have to sequester after that,” said Lear.

This year the organization will help kick off the 150th anniversary of Colorado Springs by hosting a firework show at 9 p.m and another show at 12 a.m.

“The sooner we get 2020 behind us and we are going to a new year with optimism,” said Lear.

At the end of 2021, the club will do its hundredth climb and at the end of 2022, the club will celebrate its 100th anniversary. A fund has been created to help cover the costs of several AdAmAn 100th Anniversary efforts to mark this unique regional tradition which annually helps the community celebrate the promise of a new year.