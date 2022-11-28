(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The celebration to open AdAmAn Alley, a local attraction and visitor experience in Downtown Colorado Springs, has been delayed due to the frigid temperatures forecast for the originally planned grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

In partnership with the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, the Downtown Partnership, and the AdAmAn club, the AdAmAn Alley project aims honor the climbers of the AdAmAn Club while also capturing the beauty of Pikes Peak through various interactive artwork, as well as preserve the history of the club.

The Grand Opening for AdAmAn Alley was originally set for Nov. 29, but with the expected cold front and possible snow moving in Monday night, the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs said the celebration and opening would be moved back to Wednesday, Dec. 28 for the comfort of attendees.

“While 20° temperatures and a snowstorm may be thematically appropriate, we want our guests to be able to explore the alley in more comfortable conditions,” said the Downtown Partnership in a press release.

In a Facebook post from Nov. 18, Downtown Colorado Springs shared a preview of what visitors and locals can expect from the project, as the gateway arch for the alley arrived.

Courtesy: Downtown Colorado Springs

The celebration on Dec. 28 will begin at 4:30 p.m., with check-in and mingling from 4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Remarks and tours will be held from 5:15 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

“This alley is going to be like nothing you’ve ever seen before,” said Downtown Colorado Springs on Facebook.