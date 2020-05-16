Actor, comedian Fred Willard dies at 86

FOX– Actor and comedian Fred Willard passed away on Friday night at the age of 86, according to his daughter.

Willard starred in many television shows and movies including ‘Best in Show,’ ‘This is Spinal Tap,’ and ‘Everybody Loves Raymond.’

His career saw a resurgence with a recurring role on ‘Modern Family.’

“My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much,” said Williard’s daughter.

Willard died of natural causes.