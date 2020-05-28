Actions of El Paso County Deputies justified in connection to inmate death, according to DA’s Office

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that Sergeants and Deputy’s actions involved in a deadly encounter with an inmate in January were legal, appropriate, and justified.

On January 17, around 9:50 p.m. Brian Clark, 44, died while in custody in the El Paso County Jail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Clark was housed in the medical section at the time and died despite immediate life-saving measures by deputies, medical staff, and first responders.

There were two Sergeants and eight deputies involved.

>>> WATCH: EPSO inmate rushes deputies moments before death

The Colorado Springs Police Department was the investigating agency.

Clark was being held in CJC on a warrant for Indecent Exposure a class 1 misdemeanor. According to court documents, his ticket for exposing his genitals was on October 19, 2018. Clark had failed to appear in January of 2019 and again in October. After he was arrested at the beginning of this year, his bond was set on Jan. 10, 2020 for $3,000.

In-Custody Death Video Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office:

The sergeants and deputies involved in this incident are: