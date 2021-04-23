Acting Chief of Police announced as Pueblo begins search for new Chief of Police

PUEBLO, Colo. — Mayor Nick Gradisar announced on Friday the appointment of Steven “Chris” Noeller as the Acting Chief of Police for the City of Pueblo upon the retirement of Police Chief Davenport on April 30, 2021.

Noeller has served as Deputy Chief of Police since November 2017, overseeing the Operations Bureau which accounts for patrol, traffic, Honor Guard, Chaplains Corps, and the drone unit. June 2021 marksNoeller’s 25th year of dedicated service to the City. From a patrol officer in 1996, Noeller has moved up to detective, sergeant, SWAT Officer, and Captain, giving Mr. Noeller well-rounded experience along with numerous letters of commendation.

Beyond his field experience, Mr. Noeller has attended many trainings including Echelon Front Muster 008 Leadership training, Advanced Incident Command Systems, FBI-LEEDA’s Executive and Command trainings, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police Leadership in Policing Organizations training. Mr. Noeller holds a Master of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Boston University and Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice with emphasis in Leadership from American Military University. He also served in the Navy Reserves. Mr. Noeller has been recognized with the Pueblo Police Department’s Distinguished Service Award twice.

“Deputy Chief Noeller already assumes the duties of Acting Chief of Police in Chief Davenport’s absence and does a great job,” Mayor Gradisar said. “I am confident this appointment will allow for a smooth transition as we begin the search for a New Chief of Police.”

As Acting Chief, Noeller will report directly to the Mayor. The Acting Chief of Police oversees and directs all activities of the Police Department. Responsibilities include strategic planning for use of resources, coordinating the activities of the department, and ensuring that services provided are of the highest quality.

The Mission of the Pueblo Police Department is “to enhance the quality of life in the City of Pueblo by working cooperatively with our community and within the framework of the United States Constitution, to solve crime problems and to enforce the laws, preserve the peace, reduce fear and provide for a safe environment.”