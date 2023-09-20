(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The man accused of murdering a baby in 1967 faced a judge once again on Wednesday, Sept. 20, marking the second chapter in this half-century-old cold case’s journey through the Fremont County courts and the second time this suspect has been involved with this case.

Keith Smith is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 14-month-old Roxanne Archuletta back in 1967, following an indictment by a grand jury earlier in September. Smith, now 86 years old, appeared at the Fremont County Judicial Center for his pre-trial conference.

The indictment alleges that between Nov. 1-2, 1967, Smith maliciously broke the infant’s spine, ultimately leading to her death in her home in Florence. This development comes nearly two years after Florence Police Department Detectives Jeff Worley and Alex Wold reopened the investigation in 2021.

“My experience has been primarily in Fremont County and this is the oldest one [cold case] I’ve personally seen,” said Worley.

Worley, who is now the Police Chief in Fairplay, couldn’t comment on the case specifically, but shared his insights into cold case investigations, emphasizing the importance of pursuing leads, regardless of the age of a case.

“Justice demands it… I’ve never seen a detective who works on cold cases look at the age of a case,” said Worley, also emphasizing that just because an arrest has been made, does not mean that person is guilty.

Smith, arrested earlier in September, was released on a $10,000 bond, marking the second time he has faced custody in connection with this case. According to archived Cañon City Daily Record articles from 1967 obtained by FOX21, Smith was the last person to see Roxanne before she was discovered deceased in her crib on Oct. 31, 1967.

One article about the hearing that occurred for this case, dated Nov. 23, 1967, revealed that Smith was a friend of Roxanne’s mother. During witness testimony, Smith claimed to have been playing with the child when she fell approximately four feet from the bed. He asserted that he had then picked her up and returned her to her crib.

Testimony from a Colorado Springs pathologist revealed that Roxanne had died from a broken spine, which had sustained a “jackknife fracture” – an injury he said was inconsistent with a simple fall. No charges were filed, and Smith was released after a jury concluded that the baby’s death had been accidental.

Worley emphasized the pursuit of justice for the victim, as well as the family, stressing that society demands answers in cases of unjust homicides: “The surviving loved ones really deserve that kind of resolution.”

Roxanne’s sister, La Cole Archuletta, refrained from commenting on the ongoing case but said her family mourns the loss of her sister and hopes that the renewed investigation, 55 years later, will provide them with closure.

A Fremont County judge issued a no-contact protection order for Roxanne’s mother and sister. If convicted, Smith could face a sentence ranging from 16 to 48 years in the Department of Corrections.

Smith is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Oct. 18.