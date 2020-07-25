Academy School District 20 delays first day of school by a week

COLORADO SPRINGS — The first day of school for students will be delayed by one week for the Academy School District 20 (ASD20). The first day of school for students will now be Aug. 24 (not Aug. 17).

ASD20 said it is likely the first several days of school will include a “soft” or “staggered” start bringing in small groups of students each day. This delay will allow more flexibility for planning and preparation and more time to evaluate data.

“As I stated last night during the Board of Education meeting, reopening plans could include options of 100% in-person learning, 100% remote learning, or something in between,” Superintendent Tom Gregory said. “We continue to evaluate viable options for the best ‘between’ plan.”

Educational leaders with the district understand changes may occur in their plan, so they will provide updated information as soon they can. All changes will be published in the Return to School section of asd20.org, and will also be highlighted in 20Alert emails and the eNewsletter.