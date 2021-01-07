Academy School District 20 continues free meal program

COLORADO SPRINGS — Families struggling with the pandemic now have one less thing to worry about.

“Four days a week, seven schools families can come by and pick up free breakfast and lunch to last them through the weekend at times,” said D20 Public Relations Specialist Krystal Story.

Academy District 20 and other school districts across southern Colorado are taking part in the Federal Government’s free meal extension program.

“Part of an education is many times the only time a student gets breakfast or lunch is at school so we couldn’t sacrifice that if we were doing e learning or hybrid learning,” D20 Chief Communication for District 20 Allison Cortez said.

The USDA says the program is available now through June 30th. The move is part of the Trump Administration’s effort to not let students and families go hungry amid the pandemic. An average of 10,000 meals are prepared in schools across District 20 but the district saw a decline in families picking up the meals months before the new year.

“Not a lot of people knew the service existed and didn’t know it was still around,” said Story.

The meals are available at no cost and no sign-ups are required. D20 says staff have also found ways to deliver food to families who can’t make it out.

“We have students that are homeless and students that need a meal but can’t get to the pick up locations and our food service providers if folks call they often figured out ways to get food to students,” said Cortez.

Here’s a summary of all current locations and times within D20.

Air Academy High School

Front of school, Mon. & Wed., 4 – 5 p.m; Tue. & Thurs., 8:30 – 9 a.m.

Monday: 1 breakfast & 1 lunch

Tuesday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Wednesday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Thursday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Friday: No meal service

Chinook Trail Middle School

Behind middle school, Mon. – Thur., 4 – 5 p.m.

Monday: 1 breakfast & 1 lunch

Tuesday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Wednesday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Thursday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Friday: No meal service

Discovery Canyon Middle School

Behind middle school, Mon. – Thur., 4 – 5 p.m.

Monday: 1 breakfast & 1 lunch

Tuesday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Wednesday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Thursday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Friday: No meal service

Eagleview Middle School

Back of school at loading dock, Mon. – Thur., 4 – 5 p.m.

Monday: 1 breakfast & 1 lunch

Tuesday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Wednesday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Thursday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Friday: No meal service

Mountain Ridge Middle School

Lower parking lot near ball field, Mon. – Thur., 4 – 5 p.m.

Monday: 1 breakfast & 1 lunch

Tuesday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Wednesday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Thursday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Friday: No meal service

Rampart High School

Front of school, Mon. – Thur., 4 – 5 p.m.

Monday: 1 breakfast & 1 lunch

Tuesday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Wednesday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Thursday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Friday: No meal service

Timberview Middle School

Front of school, Mon. – Thur., 4 – 5 p.m.

Monday: 1 breakfast & 1 lunch

Tuesday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Wednesday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Thursday: 2 breakfasts & 2 lunches

Friday: No meal service

For other location’s near you check out the government’s website.