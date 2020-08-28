Academy District 20 temporarily closing Frontier Elementary Friday and moving Aspen Valley High to eLearning

COLORADO SPRINGS — A confirmed case of COVID-19 forces one Academy District 20 school to temporarily close Friday, plus a D20 high school is moving to e-learning due to a student showing symptoms.

The district says one student at Frontier Elementary School in the Briargate area tested positive for coronavirus. Several staff and students were already isolated and quarantined earlier this week.

Thursday, a second-grade class, including two teachers and a staff member, were quarantined, according to a spokesperson for D20.

The school will be closed Friday, August 28.

“Closing the school for one day tomorrow provides additional time to plan how best to move forward as school and district leadership await test results from the three individuals currently in isolation. Additionally, because of the school’s “slow start,” the impact of closing the school tomorrow is minimal,” D20 released.

The school will send staff and families additional info by Sunday, August 30.

A student at Aspen Valley High School showing symptoms was last in the building on August 24. D20 says this student has not tested positive, but due to close exposure, several staff and students are now in quarantine.

Aspen Valley will now transition to e-learning until further notice, according to the spokesperson.