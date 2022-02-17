Academy District 20 cancels Friday high school classes as nearly 30% teachers call out

COLORADO SPRINGS — Academy District 20 has sent out an announcement to parents, students, faculty and staff, announcing that nearly 30% of all high school teachers and staff have called out sick tomorrow, Feb. 18, and therefore must cancel classes.

The following is the announcement:

“Nearly 30% of our high school teachers and staff have called off tomorrow, Feb. 18, 2022. With such significant absence rates, we are unable to properly fill enough positions with guest staff to safely operate our high schools. Unfortunately, this leaves us no other option but to cancel school tomorrow, Feb. 18, for our high school students.

“Please note, tomorrow’s cancellation ONLY impacts our high school students. Middle and elementary students should report to school as normally scheduled.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and we look forward to seeing students in class on Tuesday, following the President’s Day Holiday.

“Thank you for your support.”