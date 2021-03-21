Academy Blvd. to remain closed through Tuesday, after water main break Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A large portion of North Academy Blvd. will remain closed through Tuesday. This according to the Colorado Springs Utilties (CSU).

This closure due to the large water main break that occurred on Friday.

A portion of Academy along with Maizeland Road will be closed through Tuesday, March 23 as utility repair work continues.

Motorists should continue to avoid the area, find alternate routes and follow posted detour signs.

Detour Map Per Colorado Springs Utilities

CSU said they hope to have some northbound lanes on Academy open by Tuesday evening.

Please remember to use caution and drive slowly in cone zones.