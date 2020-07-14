About 700 homes evacuated as wildfire burns near Evergreen Lake

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The evacuation orders will likely not be lifted over night Monday for the Elephant Butte Fire near Evergreen.

Operations for the #ElephantButteFire will use CodeRed when they lift any evacuation orders. However, they do NOT expect any to be lifted over night. Sign up for CodeRed: https://t.co/OhS9dTEK0D pic.twitter.com/Z4aCw93wt7 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 14, 2020

Jefferson County Sheriff Shrader enacted a temporary stage 2 Fire Ban for the county on July 9 in an effort to prevent wildfires.

Update (8:40 p.m.): Different view of the fire:

Though these images were taken about an hour ago, they give you a different perspective of what the #elephantbuttefire looks like from above using the state Multi-Mission Aircraft pic.twitter.com/yrlNOVw7fe — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 14, 2020

Update (8:28 p.m.): Update from Evergreen Fire/Rescue Incident Commander & Wildland Captain Paul Amundson:

Here an update on the #elephantbuttefire from @efr_co Incident Commander & Wildland Captain Paul Amundson. He’s explaining hotspots & where we stand. The #JeffCo Type 3 IMT has now taken over command of the fire pic.twitter.com/GcQdMthKq8 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 14, 2020

Update (8:05 p.m.): JeffCo Tweeted about CodeRed alerts.

Thus far CodeRed has done 2950 phone calls, sent 1070 text messages & sent 826 emails. You can sign up for CodeRed alerts for incidents just like this via our website https://t.co/9TKeIsxKXT #elephantButteFire #jeffco pic.twitter.com/YdhInFX8yQ — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 14, 2020

Update (6:29 p.m.): JeffCo provided an update on the fire and evacuations.

Update (5:35 p.m.): The evacuation area has again been expanded and now includes the entire area from Upper Bear Creek Road south to Buffalo Park Road and east to Highway 73.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office the fir has spread to an area of more than 30 acres.

Correction. This should be south to Brook Forest Road, NOT Buffalo Park #elephantbuttefire https://t.co/7e6qQN8rTT — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 13, 2020

Update (5:12 p.m.): In addition to fighting the fire from the air with helicopters bringing up water from Evergreen Lake, crews on the ground are working to clear the brush.

This will help create a line without easily flammable material that should stop or at least slow the spread of the flames.

Update (4:54 p.m.): The evacuation zone has been expanded and now includes about 700 homes.

The fire is covering an area of about five acres.

Update (4:30 p.m.): The Jefferson County Sheriff said on Twitter that more evacuations are expected shortly.

The JeffCo Sheriff is also reporting that the fire has been named the Elephant Butte Fire.

Original: A wildfire is burning in Evergreen, and it has forced the closure of Alderfer/Three Sisters Park until further notice.

The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m.

By 4 p.m. Jefferson County had issued an evacuation order for 250 homes on Upper Bear Creek Road.

SkyFOX is currently over the scene as crews work to get the fire contained.

Aircraft support has been ordered for the fire near Evergreen, CO. An AA, 2 helicopters so far w/2 SEATs on the way. NFI — RMACC (@RMACCinfo) July 13, 2020