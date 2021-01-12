A peaceful transfer of power: Southern Colorado officials take oath of office

COLORADO — Southern Colorado newly elected and re-elected officials were sworn into office Tuesday, January 12. Officials gathered to celebrate the peaceful transfer of power in two ceremonies in Pueblo and Colorado Springs.

EL PASO COUNTY

The following officials took the oath of office for El Paso County: Michael J. Allen (4th Judicial District Attorney), Carrie Geitner (District 2 County Commissioner), Stan VanderWerf (District 3 County Commissioner), and Longinos Gonzales, Jr. (District 4 County Commissioner).

Click here to watch the full oath of office ceremony for El Paso County:

https://fb.watch/2ZTv6lQJ32/

Michael J. Allen (4th Judicial District Attorney)

“I’m invested in this community like everyone else is, and I want to make sure we have the best and safest community that we can and I’m happy to be a part of that,” 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael J. Allen told FOX21.

The ceremony was especially memorable for Carrie Geitner.

Carrie Geitner (District 2 County Commissioner)

“It was wonderful to have so many people from the community here, family and friends. My kids, especially, to say the pledge (of allegiance). That was a special moment,” said Geitner.

PUEBLO

In Pueblo, the following officials took the oath of office: Garrison M. Ortiz (Pueblo County Commissioner), Epimenio Griego (Pueblo County Commissioner Elect), and Jeff Chostner (10th Judicial District Attorney).

Click here to watch the full oath of office ceremony in Pueblo:

https://fb.watch/2ZS3gL1zyE/

Epimenio Griego (Pueblo County Commissioner Elect)

“I’m excited to work with Commissioner Wiseman and Commissioner Ortiz, and the citizens of Pueblo. I mean that was my goal, you know. I knocked on a lot of doors and I’m looking forward to going back and seeing some of the people I talked to that helped me get here,” Pueblo County Commissioner Epimenio Griego said.

COLORADO SPRINGS CITY COUNCIL

Colorado Springs’ City Council swore in James “Mike” O’Malley to fill the vacant District 6 seat for the remainder of the term.

James “Mike” O’Malley

O’Malley will fill the remaining term of former Councilmember Andy Pico who was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in November and will be representing District 16.

In the April election, Colorado Springs voters will vote on candidates to fill the new 4 year term for District 6, which is on the east side of the city.

Following the vote, Mike O’Malley was officially sworn onto Council and started right away on the Monday Work Session. Mr. O’Malley also works full time as a Department of Transportation Specialist.