“A Nutcracker: A Holiday Tradition Re-Mixed,” is coming to Colorado Springs the weekend of December 10-12, 2021 at the UCCS Ent Center for the Arts. The show is put on by Springs Dance and gives the holiday classic a contemporary makeover. All the familiar characters will be there including; Clara and the Sugar Plum Fairy, plus the modern rendition of “The Nutcracker” includes, jazz, tap, and some martial arts performances. Tickets are selling fast, so if you’re looking to attend a show, click here.
A Nutcracker 2021: Springs Dance gives holiday classic a contemporary makeover!
by: Sarah Ferguson, Shawn ShanlePosted: / Updated: