ATF operation in northern Colorado Springs leads to a high-speed chase, shelter-in-place order Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect Friday afternoon after an ATF operation and high-speed chase led to a shelter in place order for a neighborhood.

During the ATF operation to contact a wanted suspect, at least one shot was fired by an agent, according to CSPD. Officers located the suspect who fled the scene. Following a short pursuit, officers located the suspect in the area of Sunflower & Cascade.

Around 3 p.m., CSPD officers took the suspect into custody. The shelter in place has been lifted. The CSPD will take over the investigation into the agent-involved shooting.

This article will be updated when new information is released.