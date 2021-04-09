ATF operation in northern Colorado Springs leads to a high-speed chase, shelter-in-place order Friday

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect Friday afternoon after an ATF operation and high-speed chase led to a shelter in place order for a neighborhood.

During the ATF operation to contact a wanted suspect, at least one shot was fired by an agent, according to CSPD. Officers located the suspect who fled the scene. Following a short pursuit, officers located the suspect in the area of Sunflower & Cascade.

Around 3 p.m., CSPD officers took the suspect into custody. The shelter in place has been lifted. The CSPD will take over the investigation into the agent-involved shooting.

This article will be updated when new information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local