A look at the winter weather Wednesday

Snowflakes began to fall in Monument around 4:30 p.m. At the FOX21 News station, flakes started to fall around 5:30 p.m.

Here are a few photos that viewers sent into the newsroom.

The Pikes Peak region has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning with the storm impacting the area starting at 6-8 p.m. and continuing through Thursday morning. Officials advise you to stay home during the storm if you can. 

There is low visibility on I-25. Signs advise drivers to slow down.

Colorado Springs Police and Fire Communications Center report that due to weather/road conditions, the city is on accident alert. Drivers are reminded to take appropriate steps to avoid being involved in a crash.

At 7:00 p.m., the City of Fountain was placed on accident alert status due to low visibility and snow accumulation on the roads. If you are involved in a traffic accident and there are no injuries, no suspected alcohol or drugs involved, both drivers are licensed and all vehicles involved are registered, please exchange information with the other party.  Within 72 hours, please report it online at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information.

Colorado Department of Transportation and El Paso County hope spraying salt brine on roads before the storm will make driving safer.

