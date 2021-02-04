A look at Pueblo South High School’s Criminal Justice CTE program

PUEBLO, Colo. — Do you think you have what it takes to solve a murder? Well, South High in Pueblo might just have the scene for you.

One teacher at South High transformed his classroom into a crime scene. It’s all a part of their Criminal Justice Program. Students receive hands-on, real-life experience in criminal justice, giving them a feel for what CSI professionals do on a daily basis.

Arin Hart has been in law enforcement since 1999, working local, county, and federal. He started teaching the criminal justice course at South just last year, and it’s one of just three such programs in the state.

“Kids are immediately doing the hands-on stuff and getting these skill sets,” Officer Hart said.

It’s a pretty in-depth program.

“Doing the same techniques, the same forms, everything that they would do for work is being taught here in the classroom as close as I can in a controlled environment,” Hart explained.

“I feel like all the classes you take this is probably the most like realistic, you kind of learn stuff you actually do on a job not just random stuff you’re never gonna use,” Junior Elijah Hall said.

“I had a student get ahold of me, and he said that in college, his criminal justice and criminology class are the easiest because he had the foundation in his high school, you know, to be able to be successful,” according to Hart.

Students who take advantage of this Career and Technical Education Program (CTE) assess murder scenes, process evidence, and theorize over who did it and why.

“Well, my parents, I talk to them about it all the time, but I’m like telling them stories, and they’re like ‘oh wow, this is the only class you talk about,’ and I’m like yeah only class I’m like interested in,” Freshman Emilee Espinoza said.

They use other skills such as math, science, and social studies to get it done.

“They’re able to take the skills that they learn in other class, bring it into this class and learn how that stuff really applies in the real world, so that gives a strong foundation for their learning and development,” Hart said.

In a sense, they’re bringing the field to the classroom.

“It’s just fun to get out of the desk and like, because we’re all in blocks and nobody talks to each other, and this is a good way to interact with everybody,” said Espinoza.

“The fundamental thing is to make sure the students are successful going into this career, and this definitely sets them up for that,” Hart added.