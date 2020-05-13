A Lewis-Palmer HS student plays the bagpipes for ‘Sunset Solidarity’ serenade

MONUMENT, Colo. — A third-year student at Lewis-Palmer High School serenades at sunset are his own tribute for those on the front lines of the coronavirus.

“The Sunset solidarity was a movement started by pipers around the world, and we believed bagpipes have accompanied warriors into battle 100s upon 100s of years,” Ryan Lewis said.

Lewis plays the Highland bagpipes every evening at dusk as part of the movement to share hope and strength in his Monument neighborhood. His mom is also in the healthcare field.

“These kinds of warriors we are playing for are of a different breed,” Lewis said. “The paramedics, they are the first responders, they are the policemen.”

He said the coronavirus hit his family hard.

During a time when people are holding their breath, his songs bring fresh air.

“I was trying to figure out a way to show my support. to show everyone that it’s going to be all right. I feel like I need to show my support because these people are fighting for us,” Lewis said.

A sunset serenade in solidarity with those fighting on the frontlines of this virus. Tune in @FOX21News at 9 p.m. pic.twitter.com/BmTBpAfj7a — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) May 13, 2020

So each night as the sun sets in Monument this melody lifts people up.

“This gets attention and at the same time, I feel that it instills hope in people. That’s one of my main goals, in playing the pipes is to help people feel better,” said Lewis.

