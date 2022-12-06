(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A couple stopped in a parking lot waiting for a friend was robbed at gunpoint on the night of Dec. 5, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Monday around 8:45 p.m., a couple was parked in a parking lot in the 3900 block of East Bijou Street near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and East Platte Avenue. While waiting for a friend, the couple was approached by three suspects; one of the suspects showed a handgun and ordered the couple out of their vehicle.

According to police, the suspect had the couple lie face-first on the ground, then steal their belongings.

“The suspects stood by the vehicle for a brief moment, which had a manual transmission, and ran southbound through an apartment complex, leaving the vehicle running and the victims on the ground,” said CSPD.

The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash and Christmas presents recently purchased for the victims’ children.