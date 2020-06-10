‘A champion of many causes’ CSU-Pueblo wrestling coach remembered

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado State University-Pueblo Athletics, the University and the community of Pueblo lost Mike Roumph Friday. He was an alumnus of the University, an assistant wrestling coach for the ThunderWolves and a major donor for Pack Athletics, but he was a friend to all he came into contact with.

According to the university, Mike played a major part in the redevelopment of CSU Pueblo Athletics by serving as Vice President of Friends of Football. FOF raised more than $13 million to bring football back to campus in 2008 and in just seven seasons, the ThunderWolves were crowned NCAA Division II National Champions.

“We were business partners and worked side-by-side for 26 yeas and I can’t remember one argument we had,” said Dan DeRose, the President of DD Marketing and Friends of Football. “That’s the kind of man he was.”

“Our entire Department stands in utter shock and sadness over the sudden and untimely passing of Mike,” said CSU Pueblo Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Paul Plinske . “He lived life to the fullest and gave us all so much. This loss impacts more than wrestling. Mike was a supporter of all things Pack Athletics. He was a special person who touched many lives and will be greatly missed.”

Mike leaves behind his children Connor, Max, Chayse Roumph, and his stepson Josh Moser. As well as his brother Eric Roumph (Aimee), sister Diane Roumph both from Denver. As well as his mother Judy Roumph of Sterling, CO. He is also survived by his granddaughter Remi Moser, nephews Alec, Sam and Austin and nieces Olivia, and Tessa.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, contributions may be made to:

Friends of Football

CSUP Wrestling Fund

504 Grand Ave

Pueblo, CO 81003