A breakdown of our four Tornado Warnings in El Paso County

El Paso County was issued a total of four Tornado Warnings along a line of storms that swept through the county Thursday evening. The first warning was issued over Glen Eagle at 4:07 PM and the last warning near Ellicott was canceled at 5:36 PM.



The first two warnings ran from 4:07 PM TO 4:48 PM for the same area of the storm as it moved from Glen Eagle through the Falcon area. This resulted in one report of a tornado in Falcon. Based off of the video it looks like a very weak tornado with a brief lifespan and touch down. No damage was reported.

Viewers sent in photos of the clearly rotating storm. The defined shelf cloud is clearly visible in these photos:

Gil Bolibol – View from Briargate

Chuck Alfultis – USAFA around 4:15PM

Anthony Elwood – Old Ranch Rd. and Powers

The third warning was issued for the NE section of the line of storms over the Ramah area in for NE El Paso County at 5:04 PM. Radar indicated rotation sparked the warning and no funnels or tornadoes were reported.

The final warning was issued for a storm near Ellicott at 5:08 PM due to radar indicated rotation as the line of storms continued to push east. No tornado was reported and the warning was canceled early at 5:36 PM.

No injuries or damage have been reported due to the tornado warnings, however the area received multiple reports of large hail and flooding.