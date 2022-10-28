(DILLON, Colo.) — The first, ‘First Chair for the Weekend’ of the new ski season kicked off on Friday, Oct. 28 with Arapahoe Basin (A-Basin) on FOX21 Morning News. FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister joined Katherine Fuller of A-Basin, to talk about its recent opening.

On Thursday, Oct. 27 according to Fuller, A-Basin recorded about 5 inches (new) of snow and said, it kept snowing throughout the day.

“Yesterday it was a powder day if you can believe it in October. So, we’ve had a really good start with Mother Nature throwing some natural snow,” said Fuller, Senior Communications Manager for A-Basin. “We’ve got a unique set-up here at our high elevation and the snow is actually quite good right now.”

Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

A-Basin plans to open its second run on Saturday, Oct. 29. Fuller said this is not beginner skiing, however, as both runs are for intermediate skiers.

This weekend (Oct. 29-Oct. 30), A-Basin will bring back ‘Rail Jam,’ which will feature a Halloween costume contest and live music. There will also be an ‘Uphill and Chill’ breakfast, the following week on Friday, Nov. 4.