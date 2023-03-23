(PROWERS COUNTY, Colo.) — 911 services are currently down for CenturyLink customers in the eastern part of Prowers County due to a cut fiber line.

A message was sent out by Prowers County Dispatch Manager Trevor Choat that explained a fiber line had been cut at Highway 196 and County Road 19, impacting CenturyLink customers. Dispatch said CenturyLink customers will not be able to reach 911 on a landline and encouraged anyone in the area in need of emergency services to use a mobile phone to call or text 911.

Dispatch said this is the same area where utility and fire crews are currently working to repair and clean up from Wednesday’s fire east of Lamar.

The Dispatch Manager said crews were on the way to repair the lines, but service would likely not be restored until some time Thursday evening.