FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — 911 services are once again operational in Fremont and Custer Counties.

Services were down in both counties for just under 24 hours, though backup plans were in place to reroute calls from Pueblo 911 as well as calling the Custer County Sheriff’s Office main line.

Services came back up at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to Fremont County Emergency Management.