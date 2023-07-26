(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Pueblo 911, this is Haley,” a calm voice answers to a frightened and soon-to-be father who replies, “My girlfriend is going into labor right now.” It’s in these types of situations that dispatchers’ skills come into play, and on this particular day, Pueblo Police Dispatcher Haley Rogers would be recognized for what she did next.

“[The baby’s] head is in my hand, I need you guys to get here!” exclaimed the new mom-to-be.

Rogers, while dispatching emergency crews to the scene, calmly walked the new parents through what would happen next.

“Allow her to assume the most comfortable position and have her take deep breaths between contractions,” said Rogers. “And, as the baby delivers, support the baby’s head and shoulders and hold its hips and legs firmly, remember the baby will be slippery so don’t drop it.”

Rogers knew it was time. “Have her push hard to get the baby out,” said Rogers. “Babe, you need to push, I need you to push babe,” said the man.

“[The baby’s] out, [the baby’s] out!” But was the baby crying or breathing? Rogers asked calmly.

Seconds went by until the sounds of new life began to sound over the phone.

“We just delivered [the baby]!” cheered the man. The two-minute and 19-second video ends with emergency crews arriving and Rogers saying goodbye.

A phone call they would never forget, and a stranger’s voice they will always remember. A testament to the heroic efforts of 911 dispatchers and the service they provide to our communities every day.

We may not know their faces, but we will never forget their voices.