90-year-old Colorado Springs woman hit by a car in parking lot passes away

COLORADO SPRINGS — A pedestrian hit by a car in early October in a parking lot has succumbed to her injuries making this crash the 36th fatality in Colorado Springs this year.

On Monday, October 5, around 12:19 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to a traffic crash in the 1000 block of S. Nevada Ave. This crash involved a pedestrian and a car and occurred in a business parking lot.

Responding officers and medics from the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived on the scene and provided first aid to the pedestrian. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the investigation revealed the pedestrian, 90-year-old Media Pate of Colorado Springs, was crossing the parking lot when she was struck by a vehicle that was backing up from a legal parking space. CSPD report that at this time, neither excessive speed nor impairment is suspected to be a factor in this incident. The driver of the vehicle did remain on the scene.

On October 15, Pate succumbed to the injuries she suffered in the crash.

Police say the investigation into this incident is continuing and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.