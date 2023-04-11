(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 9-year-old girl was hit by a car Tuesday evening, April 11, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD originally tweeted just after 7:15 p.m. about a crash and road closures. CSPD said Michigan Avenue was closed between South Chelton Road and University Drive for a crash.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

FOX21’s crew on the scene confirmed from CSPD that the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. near Michigan Avenue and Overton Street, when a single car hit the girl as she was crossing the street by herself. The driver of the car remained on scene, CSPD said.

The girl was taken to the hospital, her condition is unknown. Michigan Avenue remains closed.