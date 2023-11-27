DENVER (KDVR) — Several horses were killed and one person was injured in a large fire that engulfed a barn in Franktown.

Around 3:56 a.m. Monday, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with the Franktown Fire Department, South Metro Fire Rescue, Castle Rock Fire Department, Elizabeth Fire Department, West Douglas Fire Department and Elizabeth Fire Department responded to the scene.

In total, 30 firefighters were at the scene.

The building was burning near North Russellville Road and North State Highway 83. The large flames and smoke could be seen for miles.

Crews worked to contain a large barn fire near North Russellville Road in Franktown. (Franktown Fire Department)

FOX31’s Vicente Arenas went to the scene and learned that the building was a boarding facility and an indoor track arena. Fire crews determined that the structure was a complete loss.

When crews arrived at the facility, they immediately began fighting the heavily involved fire. The facility did not have a sprinkler system and there were no fire hydrants around, so the fire spread quickly. Crews were concerned the fire would spread to nearby homes and wildlands.

Franktown Fire said nine horses were killed and one was injured in the fire. Some of the horses were saved by an onsite caretaker. The caretaker was taken to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Arenas said the facility was permitted to have up to 16 horses, but it is unclear how many were inside at the time of the fire.

The fire has been contained, and the cause is still under investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping with the investigation due to the size of the fire.

Crews are still working to smolder hot spots.