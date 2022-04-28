FREMONT, Colo. — The Fremont County Office of Emergency is reporting 911 lines are down for both Fremont and Custer Counties. The outage began Wednesday night and has stretched into late morning on Thursday.

FOEM says it does have a back-up plan, however, which involves routing calls to Pueblo 911 where they will be answered and transferred back out to Fremont and Custer Counties for dispatch.

The office asks that no one try to call 911 to test the line.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office has also offered community members the use of their main office number: (719) 783-2270 and dial 2. You will be connected to a detentions deputy from there, who can contact a patrol deputy or dispatch by radio.

FOX21 will send an update when the lines are up and running.