8th Annual Multicultural Black History program taking place this weekend

One Body ENT. presents the 8th Annual Multicultural Black History program, an event that showcases the talents of many of community members.

The event is happening Sunday, February 28 at 4:00 p.m. The event is sold out but you can watch online here.

The annual Black History event honors prominent and undiscovered historical figures through reenactment, music, dance, fashion, poetry, and other honorary tributes.

This donation-only event has averaged 25 participants from various ages starting at 4 years old to elderly adults.

Main sponsors:

More About OneBodyEnt:

One Body Ent missions to empower and inspire all members of the Colorado Springs community indiscriminately. We strive to assist troubled and indigent neighborhoods through faith-based community outreach programs designed to provide housing, supplemental learning, school supplies, and critical household needs.

One Body Ent is passionate about changing negative behaviors and promotes wholesome entertainment activities and events that affect positive change, and unifies the community as one body.

To Donate to One Body ENT and to watch the event live online, click here.