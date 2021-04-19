$87,000 worth of marijuana stolen in Crowley County, help police identify suspects

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. — The Crowley County Sheriff’s Office says $87,000 worth of marijuana was stolen from a grow on April 5th and they need help identifying the three suspects.

Deputy John Mazzella, who is leading the investigation, says Altitude Organic Medicine caught three people on their surveillence camera after noticing their door was damaged.

The Crowley County Sheriff's Office is requesting your assistance to help identify the people in these photos and this vehicle.



If you have any information, please contact Deputy Mazzella at 719-267-5235. pic.twitter.com/4f4dTUT36w — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) April 19, 2021

They came in a blue Dodge Durango (2004-2006), coming off of I-25 southbound from Pueblo. The car did not have a license plate or registration. The suspects were completely covered.

They stole $87,226 worth of processed marijuana, some of which was entered into the state system and some that was not.

The suspects disabled video on the surveillence camera during the theft.

Mazzella says the suspects could be from Pueblo or from out of state.

If you have any information, or recognized any of the suspects, please contact Deputy Mazzella at 719-267-5235.