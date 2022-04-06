COLORADO SPRINGS — Notes Live is unveiling plans to open an 8,000 person state of the art open-air amphitheater in the Polaris Pointe development in Colorado Springs called The Sunset.

According to Notes Live, the project is backed with $40 million in financing and is due to open in 2023. In addition, The Sunset plans to host large touring acts on the same campus as the company’s current mid-sized music venue Boot Barn Hall.

The Sunset boasts its intent to offer an unparalleled view of the sun setting over Pikes Peak, America’s mountain, right behind the stage as each concert begins, flanked by the United States Air Force Academy stadium on the left, and the iconic Air Force chapel on the right.

It also hopes to include amenities like 60 VIP luxury firepit suites, four to five-star restaurants, including a signature seafood and chophouse with a top-shelf rooftop bar with carrying over 150 of the rarest bourbons in the world.

Within the next year and a half, Notes Live plans to operate a half dozen large and mid-sized premium venues across the country, with the next to open this fall in the booming commuter city of Gainesville, Georgia.

Notes Live founder J.W. Roth (Credit: Mike Searle)

“These are some of the fastest-growing cities in America, but the live entertainment options haven’t caught up to the population,” Notes Live Founder and Chairman JW Roth explains. “Notes Live venues will cater to these upscale demographics looking for a place where the overall experience is as good as the music itself.”

Roth first realized his vision of music meeting world-class atmosphere with the music venue Boot Barn Hall, located on the same Colorado Springs campus as his restaurants Bourbon Brothers and Buttermilk, A Breakfast Eatery.

Since opening in Feb. 2019, Boot Barn Hall has booked a mix of country and classic rock acts.

“People know that I go over the top, it’s just what I do,” he says. “I want it to be perfect, and I want that perfection to be translated into everything we do.”

Notes Live plans to continue building its name with a slate of entertainment campuses throughout the south and west. In addition to The Sunset, the company plans to open another venue modeled on the Boot Barn/Bourbon Brothers concept in the booming commuter city of Gainesville, GA, outside Atlanta, and says it is in discussions with other cities in Florida, Tennessee, and Texas.

According to the company, Notes Live currently has the backing of over 60 institutional and individual investors and also company works with government bodies in all the areas where it is expanding. In addition, the company says it is keen on identifying markets where local municipalities have economic development dollars to subsidize development costs directly or through tax incentives.

Notes Live is currently working with companies including CD+M Lighting Design Group, Dimensional Innovations, Diversified, Duray J.F. Duncan Industries, ME Engineers, and Theatre Projects.

“I am building an entertainment company that when you think of our name, you think ‘experience,’” Roth says. “There will be no better place to see a concert on earth than at one of our properties”.