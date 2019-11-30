80 mph winds sweep through Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The National Weather Service reported 80 mph winds swept through Colorado Springs from Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Annie Moore sent in this picture of her husband, Chuck, finding their nearly 30-foot tree toppled over from the strong wind overnight.

Downed trees were reported from all over Colorado Springs, including this photo from Stacia W. near N Union Blvd and E Fillmore St.

Downed Trees

For NON-emergency assistance with downed trees in roadways through the night, residents can call (719) 385-ROAD or use GoCOS, the City’s mobile app, which can be found at www.coloradosprings.gov/gocos.

To report a downed street tree, a tree planted within the public right of way, visit www.coloradosprings.gov/downtree.

Please note: Downed trees on private property are the responsibility of the owner. Contact home insurance or a private tree removal company. The City will NOT respond to calls about trees on private property unless there is a threat to life safety or a power line is involved.