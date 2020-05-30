8 p.m. curfew in Denver issued for Saturday as protests continue

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver mayor Michael Hancock has issued a curfew for 8 p.m. Saturday as protests in the city for the death of George Floyd continue for a third day.

Curfew will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Monday morning.

A few exceptions of the curfew include: law enforcement, media, people traveling to/from work, people traveling to/from DIA, medical professionals, homeless persons, and anyone fleeing a dangerous situation.

City Attorney Kristin Bronson said anyone breaking curfew could be fined up to $999 and up to 300 days in jail.

Friday, protests began peaceful during the day. Into the night there were fires set and vandalism to buildings. Police used tear gas and pepper bullets to break up crowds.

Governor Jared Polis authorized the Colorado National Guard to support the city and county of Denver with public safety activities through the weekend.

.@MayorHancock has requested the support of the National Guard to help keep people safe and prevent further destruction and I have granted that request. — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) May 30, 2020

