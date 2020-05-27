76 grants awarded to organizations in Southern Colorado

This April 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald J. Trump’s name printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the new coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the federal government over its denial of federal coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

DENVER — Last week, Gov. Polis and the Colorado COVID Relief Fund announced the third round of grants given to Colorado organizations working with those who have been impacted by the coronavirus.

Since the first round of grants, the Fund has distributed $1,701,365 through 37 grants to organizations serving Southern Colorado. Through three rounds, the Fund received 2,451 applications for a total request of $54.2 million and 505 organizations have received grants for a total of $11.1 million. Grants have been disbursed to organizations located in 56 counties in Colorado that are serving all 64 counties.

The Fund is currently in the fourth round of grant review and will continue taking applications for the fifth round, the deadline is May 30. To date, the fund has $7 million more to distribute through rounds four and five and fundraising efforts continue.