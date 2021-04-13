75 gallons of diesel fuel spills in Colorado Springs, CSFD says

COLORADO SPRINGS — About 75 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on Colorado Springs roads following a crash with a semi Tuesday.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), the incident happened when a semi-truck was struck by a white Mustang at the corner of Zebulon Drive and Verde Drive and burst the saddle fuel container on the side of the semi.

Officials say 75 gallons of fuel spilled on the ground, and another 50 to 100 gallons are in the tanks that are being pumped out.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a fuel spill at Verde/Academy. Diesel tank was punctured on a semi and leaked approx 75 gallons on the ground. Hazmat 14 is removing the estimated 50 gallons from the tank. Verde is closed between Academy/Zebulon #hazmat pic.twitter.com/gMBOlttodb — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 13, 2021

Hazmat crews from the fire department are out cleaning up fuel and are expected to be out for a few more hours, according to officials. Some fuel is said to have leaked down into a nearby utility hole cover, but CSFD believes it’s just cable underneath with very minimal contamination into storm drains.

This article will be update when more information is released.