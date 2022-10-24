(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The victim of a shooting in rural Pueblo County on Friday, Oct. 21 has been identified as a 73-year-old woman.

Patti Magby was killed Friday night of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Pueblo County Coroner.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) originally reported the shooting on Twitter on Saturday. PCSO said deputies responded around 7 p.m. to a home in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road on reports of possible shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman outside the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures attempted by deputies, the woman was pronounced dead on scene.

The Pueblo County Coroner identified the victim as Magby on Oct. 24. The shooting remains under investigation, the coroner said.